NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 16

Does anybody want to win the NFC South? Anybody? Anybody at all. Week 15 marked another mediocre weekend for the NFL’s weakest division this year and all four teams find find themselves in a position to to win it if they can scrape together just a few wins down the stretch.

The division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers squandered yet another opportunity to establish some separation at the top, falling to the Bengals in a 34-23 loss on Sunday. The Buccaneers blew a 17-0 first half lead and were outclassed down the stretch. The second-place Carolina Panthers had a chance to unexpectedly grab the division lead for themselves, but stayed put in the standings by falling to the Steelers. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints kept their playoff hopes alive by edging the Atlanta Falcons in a 21-18 victory, dragging the Falcons down and preventing them from taking a step forward. As a result, there’s now a three-way tie for second with the Bucs sitting just one game ahead.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 16.