Who is announcing Monday Night Football in Week 15 between the Rams and Packers?

The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football to round out an exhilarating Week 15. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.

The ESPN announcing crew will feature Joe Buck on the play-by-play, Troy Aikman as the game analyst, and Lisa Salters as the field reporter. ESPN2 will have the Manningcast with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, which is always brimmed with special guests and fun football entertainment.

The Packers will welcome back wide receiver Romeo Doubs after a five-week absence with an ankle injury. Fellow rookie standout Christian Watson has been quite explosive with a whopping eight touchdowns since Week 10. It will be interesting to see how Doubs’ return affects the red-hot Watson, but it’s expected that the team will try to ease Doubs back into the rotation.

Los Angeles has a cavalcade of backups suiting up for them on Monday night. Baker Mayfield will make his second start since joining the Rams on Dec. 6. Mayfield unexpectedly turned many heads on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, leading the Rams to a 17-16 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, and a game-winning drive that resulted in a touchdown to Van Jefferson with seconds remaining.

The Packers are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 39.5. The Packers are -350 on the moneyline while the Rams are +290.