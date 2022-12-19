Eagles-Cowboys spread shifts 4 points due to Jalen Hurts injury news

Update: Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder and is uncertain to play this week, per Adam Schefter. With the Eagles already clinching a playoff spot, the team will likely err on the side of caution, giving Gardner Minshew a good chance of starting this week.

The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve in a big game for playoff hopes and seeding. This matchup started with the Cowboys as 1-point favorites, as they got the home-field bump, but that number has switched dramatically on Monday. The line now sits with the Cowboys as 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Speculation at such a big line movement points quickly to a quarterback injury and there is reason for concern, as Jalen Hurts did get x-rays after their win, presumably on his shoulder. And now his media availability is in question, per The Birds Blitz.

Nothing concrete yet, but something is up and with such a big line movement, it probably has something to do with the quarterback. If Hurts does end up missing time, Gardner Minshew is the backup and would be the starter.