 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles-Cowboys spread shifts 4 points due to Jalen Hurts injury news

Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder heading into Week 16.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles on the field after the win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Update: Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder and is uncertain to play this week, per Adam Schefter. With the Eagles already clinching a playoff spot, the team will likely err on the side of caution, giving Gardner Minshew a good chance of starting this week.

The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve in a big game for playoff hopes and seeding. This matchup started with the Cowboys as 1-point favorites, as they got the home-field bump, but that number has switched dramatically on Monday. The line now sits with the Cowboys as 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Speculation at such a big line movement points quickly to a quarterback injury and there is reason for concern, as Jalen Hurts did get x-rays after their win, presumably on his shoulder. And now his media availability is in question, per The Birds Blitz.

Nothing concrete yet, but something is up and with such a big line movement, it probably has something to do with the quarterback. If Hurts does end up missing time, Gardner Minshew is the backup and would be the starter.

More From DraftKings Nation