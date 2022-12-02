Did Drew Brees get struck by lightning shooting a commercial?

It is still pretty early on Friday morning, so you may not have had a chance to crack open Twitter this morning. If you do, you may see that there is a video circulating claiming to show former NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning. Brees was down in Venezuela shooting a commercial when the supposed incident occurred.

NFL star @drewbrees gets hit by Lightning in Catatumbo while filming a promotional video... More info in a few minutes... https://t.co/QNYsF3WDwh — Rafael Hernández (@sincepto) December 2, 2022

While the original video was tweeted overnight, there hasn’t been any sort of breaking news from outlets that you would expect. This feels like it is right in the reporting wheelhouse of both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Neither of them has said anything about it, which suggests it could be a marketing stunt that the campaign is putting together.

Obviously, everyone hopes that Brees is indeed okay, but the lack of information or breaking news at this point is suspect.

Brees played 20 seasons in the NFL. He threw for 80,358 career passing yards with 571 touchdowns. Since retiring from the New Orleans Saints, Brees has taken his talents to broadcast booths as well as other ventures as a spokesperson.