Full list of NFL Pro Bowl rosters for 2023

We go over the AFC and NFC players who are Pro Bowlers this season.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks down field against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters have been announced as we approach Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season. As everyone knows, the Pro Bowl rosters for the actual event are going to be drastically different with players being injured, exempt or playing in the Super Bowl the week after. Below we’ll take a look at the players who are representing the NFC and AFC (for now.

NFC Pro Bowl roster

QBs

Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Geno Smith, Seahawks
Kirk Cousins, Vikings

RBs

Saquan Barkley, Giants
Tony Pollard, Cowboys
Miles Sanders, Eagles

FB

Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

WRs

Justin Jefferson, Vikings
AJ Brown, Eagles
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
Terry McLaurin, Commanders

TEs

TJ Hockenson, Vikings
George Kittle, 49ers

OL

Trent Williams, 49ers
Lane Johnson, Eagles
Tristan Wirfs, Bucs

Zack Martin, Cowboys
Landon Dickerson, Eagles
Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

Jason Kelce, Eagles
Frank Ragnow, Lions

DE

Nick Bosa, 49ers
Brian Burns, Panthers
Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

DL

Aaron Donald, Rams
Jonathan Allen, Commanders
Dexter Lawrence, Giants

OLB

Micah Parsons, Cowboys
Za’Darius Smith, Vikings
Haason Reddick, Eagles

ILB

Fred Warner, 49ers
Demario Davis, Saints

CB

Darius Slay, Eagles
Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
Tariq Woolen, Seahawks
Jaire Alexander, Packers

FS

Quandre Diggs, Seahawks

SS

Budda Baker, Cardinals
Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers

P

Tress Way, Commanders

PK

Jason Myers, Seahawks

KR

KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys

ST

Jeremy Reaves, Commanders

AFC Pro Bowl roster

QBs

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Josh Allen, Bills
Joe Burrow, Bengals

RBs

Nick Chubb, Browns
Derrick Henry, Titans
Josh Jacobs, Raiders

FB

Patrick Ricard, Ravens

WRs

Stefon Diggs, Bills
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
Davante Adams, Raiders
Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

TEs

Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Mark Andrews, Ravens

OL

Laremy Tunsil, Texans
Terron Armstead, Dolphins
Orlando Brown, Chiefs

Joel Bitonio, Browns
Quenton Nelson, Colts
Joe Thuney, Chiefs

Creed Humphrey, Chiefs
Mitch Morse, Bills

DE

Myles Garrett, Browns
Maxx Crosby, Raiders
Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

DL

Chris Jones, Chiefs
Quinnen Williams, Jets
Jeffery Simmons, Titans

OLB

Matt Judon, Patriots
Khalil Mack, Chargers
T.J. Watt, Steelers

ILB

Roquan Smith, Ravens
C.J. Mosley, Jets

CB

Sauce Gardner, Jets
Pat Surtain II, Broncos
Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
Xavien Howard, Dolphins

Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
Derwin James, Chargers
Jordan Poyer, Bills

Long snapper

Morgan Cox, Titans

P

Tommy Townsend, Chiefs

PK

Justin Tucker, Ravens

KR

Devin Duvernay, Ravens

ST

Justin Hardee, Jets

