Full list of NFL Pro Bowl rosters for 2023

The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters have been announced as we approach Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season. As everyone knows, the Pro Bowl rosters for the actual event are going to be drastically different with players being injured, exempt or playing in the Super Bowl the week after. Below we’ll take a look at the players who are representing the NFC and AFC (for now.

NFC Pro Bowl roster

QBs

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Geno Smith, Seahawks

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

RBs

Saquan Barkley, Giants

Tony Pollard, Cowboys

Miles Sanders, Eagles

FB

Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

WRs

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

AJ Brown, Eagles

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Terry McLaurin, Commanders

TEs

TJ Hockenson, Vikings

George Kittle, 49ers

OL

Trent Williams, 49ers

Lane Johnson, Eagles

Tristan Wirfs, Bucs

Zack Martin, Cowboys

Landon Dickerson, Eagles

Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

Jason Kelce, Eagles

Frank Ragnow, Lions

DE

Nick Bosa, 49ers

Brian Burns, Panthers

Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

DL

Aaron Donald, Rams

Jonathan Allen, Commanders

Dexter Lawrence, Giants

OLB

Micah Parsons, Cowboys

Za’Darius Smith, Vikings

Haason Reddick, Eagles

ILB

Fred Warner, 49ers

Demario Davis, Saints

CB

Darius Slay, Eagles

Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

Tariq Woolen, Seahawks

Jaire Alexander, Packers

FS

Quandre Diggs, Seahawks

SS

Budda Baker, Cardinals

Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers

P

Tress Way, Commanders

PK

Jason Myers, Seahawks

KR

KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys

ST

Jeremy Reaves, Commanders

AFC Pro Bowl roster

QBs

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Josh Allen, Bills

Joe Burrow, Bengals

RBs

Nick Chubb, Browns

Derrick Henry, Titans

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

FB

Patrick Ricard, Ravens

WRs

Stefon Diggs, Bills

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

Davante Adams, Raiders

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

TEs

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Mark Andrews, Ravens

OL

Laremy Tunsil, Texans

Terron Armstead, Dolphins

Orlando Brown, Chiefs

Joel Bitonio, Browns

Quenton Nelson, Colts

Joe Thuney, Chiefs

Creed Humphrey, Chiefs

Mitch Morse, Bills

DE

Myles Garrett, Browns

Maxx Crosby, Raiders

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

DL

Chris Jones, Chiefs

Quinnen Williams, Jets

Jeffery Simmons, Titans

OLB

Matt Judon, Patriots

Khalil Mack, Chargers

T.J. Watt, Steelers

ILB

Roquan Smith, Ravens

C.J. Mosley, Jets

CB

Sauce Gardner, Jets

Pat Surtain II, Broncos

Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

Xavien Howard, Dolphins

Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

Derwin James, Chargers

Jordan Poyer, Bills

Long snapper

Morgan Cox, Titans

P

Tommy Townsend, Chiefs

PK

Justin Tucker, Ravens

KR

Devin Duvernay, Ravens

ST

Justin Hardee, Jets