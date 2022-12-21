Full list of NFL Pro Bowl rosters for 2023

The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters have been announced as we approach Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season. As everyone knows, the Pro Bowl rosters for the actual event are going to be drastically different with players being injured, exempt or playing in the Super Bowl the week after. Below we’ll take a look at the players who are representing the NFC and AFC (for now.
NFC Pro Bowl roster
QBs
Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Geno Smith, Seahawks
Kirk Cousins, Vikings
RBs
Saquan Barkley, Giants
Tony Pollard, Cowboys
Miles Sanders, Eagles
FB
Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
WRs
Justin Jefferson, Vikings
AJ Brown, Eagles
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
Terry McLaurin, Commanders
TEs
TJ Hockenson, Vikings
George Kittle, 49ers
OL
Trent Williams, 49ers
Lane Johnson, Eagles
Tristan Wirfs, Bucs
Zack Martin, Cowboys
Landon Dickerson, Eagles
Chris Lindstrom, Falcons
Jason Kelce, Eagles
Frank Ragnow, Lions
DE
Nick Bosa, 49ers
Brian Burns, Panthers
Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys
DL
Aaron Donald, Rams
Jonathan Allen, Commanders
Dexter Lawrence, Giants
OLB
Micah Parsons, Cowboys
Za’Darius Smith, Vikings
Haason Reddick, Eagles
ILB
Fred Warner, 49ers
Demario Davis, Saints
CB
Darius Slay, Eagles
Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
Tariq Woolen, Seahawks
Jaire Alexander, Packers
FS
Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
SS
Budda Baker, Cardinals
Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
P
Tress Way, Commanders
PK
Jason Myers, Seahawks
KR
KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys
ST
Jeremy Reaves, Commanders
AFC Pro Bowl roster
QBs
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Josh Allen, Bills
Joe Burrow, Bengals
RBs
Nick Chubb, Browns
Derrick Henry, Titans
Josh Jacobs, Raiders
FB
Patrick Ricard, Ravens
WRs
Stefon Diggs, Bills
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
Davante Adams, Raiders
Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals
TEs
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Mark Andrews, Ravens
OL
Laremy Tunsil, Texans
Terron Armstead, Dolphins
Orlando Brown, Chiefs
Joel Bitonio, Browns
Quenton Nelson, Colts
Joe Thuney, Chiefs
Creed Humphrey, Chiefs
Mitch Morse, Bills
DE
Myles Garrett, Browns
Maxx Crosby, Raiders
Trey Hendrickson, Bengals
DL
Chris Jones, Chiefs
Quinnen Williams, Jets
Jeffery Simmons, Titans
OLB
Matt Judon, Patriots
Khalil Mack, Chargers
T.J. Watt, Steelers
ILB
Roquan Smith, Ravens
C.J. Mosley, Jets
CB
Sauce Gardner, Jets
Pat Surtain II, Broncos
Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
Xavien Howard, Dolphins
Safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
Derwin James, Chargers
Jordan Poyer, Bills
Long snapper
Morgan Cox, Titans
P
Tommy Townsend, Chiefs
PK
Justin Tucker, Ravens
KR
Devin Duvernay, Ravens
ST
Justin Hardee, Jets