2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games roster snubs

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters were announced Wednesday with some of the best players in the league heading to a week-long skills competition that’ll include a flag football game on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the announcement of the Pro Bowl, there are always a handful of players who rightfully deserved to make the roster, but, unfortunately, were left off the initial list.

Who were the biggest snubs this season? We’ve listed a few of the biggest names to miss out below.

Snubs:

Jared Goff, Lions

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Justin Fields, Bears

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots

Austin Ekeler, Chargers

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

Tee Higgins, Bengals

DK Metcalf, Seahawks

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

Andrew Thomas, Giants

Penei Sewell, Lions

Javon Hargrave, Eagles

Jaelan Philips, Dolphins

Christian Wilkins, Dolphins

Alex Highsmith, Steelers

Dre Greenlaw, 49ers

Matt Milano, Bills

Bobby Wagner, Rams

Nick Bolton, Chiefs

Lavonte David, Buccaneers

D.J. Reed, Seahawks

Tyson Campbell, Jaguars

Justin Simmons, Broncos

While the players above didn’t make the initial Pro Bowl Games roster, they can still be added later as alternates when players inevitably drop out due to injury or personal reasons while others will be ineligible because they’ll be playing in the Super Bowl.