2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games roster snubs

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters were announced Wednesday with some of the best players in the league heading to a week-long skills competition that’ll include a flag football game on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
With the announcement of the Pro Bowl, there are always a handful of players who rightfully deserved to make the roster, but, unfortunately, were left off the initial list.
Who were the biggest snubs this season? We’ve listed a few of the biggest names to miss out below.
Snubs:
Jared Goff, Lions
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
Justin Fields, Bears
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots
Austin Ekeler, Chargers
Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
Tee Higgins, Bengals
DK Metcalf, Seahawks
Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
Andrew Thomas, Giants
Penei Sewell, Lions
Javon Hargrave, Eagles
Jaelan Philips, Dolphins
Christian Wilkins, Dolphins
Alex Highsmith, Steelers
Dre Greenlaw, 49ers
Matt Milano, Bills
Bobby Wagner, Rams
Nick Bolton, Chiefs
Lavonte David, Buccaneers
D.J. Reed, Seahawks
Tyson Campbell, Jaguars
Justin Simmons, Broncos
While the players above didn’t make the initial Pro Bowl Games roster, they can still be added later as alternates when players inevitably drop out due to injury or personal reasons while others will be ineligible because they’ll be playing in the Super Bowl.