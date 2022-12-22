Week 16 Thursday Night Football weather forecast, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 16 of the NFL season kicks off with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets going head-to-head on Thursday Night Football. Jacksonville is looking to put together a three-game win streak at the expense of New York, who is respectively hoping to end a three-game losing skid.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Jaguars vs. Jets on Week 16 TNF

Forecast

Both teams will prepare for the weather to play an impactful role in this primetime showdown, as heavy rainfall is expected for Thursday evening. The high in East Rutherford, NJ will be 47 in the day with the low in the evening dropping just slightly to 46. There will be a 100 percent chance of rain with heavy precipitation to be expected, most likely between one and two inches. For fantasy managers that are starting kickers in this matchup, winds are expected to be 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

Historically these unfavorable conditions force both teams to play it safe with ball security top of their mind, which means relying heavily on the run game as a means of winning the time of possession battle.

The matchup of Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson has the potential to be a shootout, but with the putrid weather does it mean both signal-callers are a bit more conservative? If that were the case, a low-scoring affair might make the under more realistic versus the over.

Both kickers, Riley Patterson and Greg Zuerlein, can’t be started in this wind. Fantasy managers that have the flexibility to shift their starting lineups might be better suited to rolling with a kicker playing an indoor stadium, versus taking a gamble with Patterson and Zuerlein playing against the elements.