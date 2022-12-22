Who is announcing Thursday in Week 16 between the Jaguars and Jets?

Week 16’s iteration of Thursday Night Football will take place on Thursday, December 22. The Jacksonville Jaguars will head north to take on the New York Jets in an AFC battle. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

The TNF crew is back, as it will be Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung will handle the announcing duties. Michaels will bring viewers the play-by-play with Herbstreit adding color commentary and Hartung being on the sidelines.

Jacksonville has a 6-8 record and is in second place in the AFC South. They are coming off back-to-back big wins over Tennessee and Dallas. Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe issue but has begun to show what the team saw in him as a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Even if the weather ends up being a factor, this further favors Jacksonville with their running backs.

The Jets were starting to build momentum until Mike White suffered an injury from some big hits he took against the Buffalo Bills. New York ended up losing that game, and then they took the loss against the Detroit Lions last week. They will hope to spark some late-season momentum with a win on Thursday night.

New York is the 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 36. The Jets are moneyline favorites at -115, which makes the Jaguars the narrow underdogs installed at -105.