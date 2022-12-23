Report: Jalen Hurts will miss Week 16, could miss Week 17 with shoulder sprain

The Philadelphia Eagles will start quarterback Gardner Minshew in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, and Minshew could end up starting at least another game or two. Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder and is uncertain for Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter.

Hurts is recovering from an SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, which Schefter described as “an injury to the joint where the collarbone meets the breastbone.” Schefter reported the Eagles want to see what happens this weekend and how Hurts’ shoulder responds to rest and treatment before making a decision on when he will return to game action.

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference if they beat the Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Dallas opened as a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the line moved to six points after Hurts’ injury news dropped. The line settled down a bit from there and Dallas comes into game day as a 4.5-point favorite.

Even if the Eagles lose this weekend, they can still clinch the NFC East with a Cowboys loss in either of the next two games. If that happens and the Vikings lose a game, the Eagles clinch the No. 1 seed regardless of their own performance the rest of the way.