Breaking down NFL weather for Bears vs. Bills in Week 16

The Chicago Bears host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in what will be a bitterly cold game with strong winds. We’ll take a look at the forecast and it’s implications below.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally in fantasy football, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much. When it comes to betting, that impact comes primarily on the point total more than the spread or winners and losers.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Bears vs. Bills in Week 16

Forecast

A chance of flurries. Areas of blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 11. Wind chill values as low as -25. Wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

The team has put out guidelines for fans in the extreme cold.

Info from the Bears: "What fans should expect and how to prepare like a Bear for the upcoming wintery holiday game" pic.twitter.com/mrOUOhjHcr — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 22, 2022

Fantasy/betting implications

The wind will be the problem, but the extreme wind chills also will slow down any human being to some extent. Both quarterbacks can run the ball, giving them a shot at fantasy relevance solely with their legs, but deep passing and kicking will be perilous at times.