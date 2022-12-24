Full list of Week 16 NFL announcers on Saturday

The NFL heads into the Christmas holiday with a busy Saturday slate on Christmas Eve. The league is airing 11 games on Saturday and then just three on Sunday in a reverse of last week’s schedule. The Sunday slate leaves something to be desired, but Saturday’s slate will be a fun one.

A handful of teams can punch their ticket for the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Bills can move a step closer to securing home field advantage, and the Eagles can lock up home field advantage through the NFC playoffs if they can get a solid performance from backup Gardner Minshew.

Saturday’s 1 p.m. window is highlighted by some teams on the edge of the playoff race, but with plenty to play for. Saints-Browns, Lions-Panthers, and Falcons-Ravens all offer some intrigue. While Giants-Vikings features the best pairing of records, those other three have the biggest implications for potential playoff elimination.

It’s a light late window, but it features some big games. The Commanders travel to face the 49ers badly in need of a win while the Eagles and Cowboys square off with Jalen Hurts sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Saturday wraps the day with a pair of 6-8 teams playing what is effectively an elimination game at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Here’s a look at the complete Saturday schedule with announcers, start times, and TV channel and live stream info.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Bears

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Saints vs. Browns

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feeley, Aditi Kinkhabwala (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Texans vs. Titans

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Seahawks vs. Chiefs

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Giants vs. Vikings

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Bengals vs. Patriots

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Lions vs. Panthers

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith Jennifer Hale (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Falcons vs. Ravens

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. 49ers

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Cowboys

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Saturday, Dec. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Steelers

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin, Steve Wyche, Allison Williams (field reporters)

Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL+