Full list of Week 16 NFL announcers on Saturday

We run down who is calling which games on Saturday of Week 16.

By David Fucillo

The NFL heads into the Christmas holiday with a busy Saturday slate on Christmas Eve. The league is airing 11 games on Saturday and then just three on Sunday in a reverse of last week’s schedule. The Sunday slate leaves something to be desired, but Saturday’s slate will be a fun one.

A handful of teams can punch their ticket for the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Bills can move a step closer to securing home field advantage, and the Eagles can lock up home field advantage through the NFC playoffs if they can get a solid performance from backup Gardner Minshew.

Saturday’s 1 p.m. window is highlighted by some teams on the edge of the playoff race, but with plenty to play for. Saints-Browns, Lions-Panthers, and Falcons-Ravens all offer some intrigue. While Giants-Vikings features the best pairing of records, those other three have the biggest implications for potential playoff elimination.

It’s a light late window, but it features some big games. The Commanders travel to face the 49ers badly in need of a win while the Eagles and Cowboys square off with Jalen Hurts sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Saturday wraps the day with a pair of 6-8 teams playing what is effectively an elimination game at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Here’s a look at the complete Saturday schedule with announcers, start times, and TV channel and live stream info.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Bears
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Saints vs. Browns
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feeley, Aditi Kinkhabwala (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Texans vs. Titans
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Seahawks vs. Chiefs
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Giants vs. Vikings
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Bengals vs. Patriots
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Lions vs. Panthers
Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith Jennifer Hale (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Falcons vs. Ravens
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. 49ers
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Cowboys
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Saturday, Dec. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Steelers
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin, Steve Wyche, Allison Williams (field reporters)
Channel: NFL Network
Live stream: NFL+

