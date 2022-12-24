How to watch Raiders vs. Steelers via live stream in Week 16

NFL Network will be broadcasting Saturday night’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas (6-8) participated in the wildest NFL game of the season that resulted in a 30-24 win over the New England Patriots. The Raiders jumped out to a 17-3 halftiime lead, but the Patriots rallied from to take a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter. Derek Carr threw a game-tying touchdown pass to Keelan Cole with 32 seconds remaining. New England should have taken the game to overtime, but tried one of those crazy lateral plays to end the game and Jakobi Meyers made a bad lateral that Chandler Jones recovered for a 48-yard walk-off touchdown.

Pittsburgh (6-8) kept its slim playoff hopes alive behind a strong defensive effort to earn a 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. Mitch Trubisky did not turn the ball over and Najee Narris rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers. Pittsburgh has won three of four to get back into the playoff picture.

The Steelers are three-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 39. Pittsburgh is -150 on the moneyline and Las Vegas is betting at +130.

Raiders vs. Steelers live stream

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream link: NFL Network

If have NFL Network but you won’t be around a TV to watch the game, you can stream both games through NFL.com and the NFL app. Additionally, mobile devices can stream the game through Yahoo! Sports and each team’s mobile properties.