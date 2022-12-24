How to watch Falcons vs. Ravens via live stream in Week 16

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

It’s actually been a decent season for the Atlanta Falcons. After everybody thought they’d be one of the worst teams in the NFL, they have been competitive. They still have a chance at making the playoffs, although they probably won't. They recently named Desmond Ridder the starting quarterback which was a great decision. Give him time to figure things out actually playing as the season comes to an end.

The Ravens need to figure things out offensively. The defense has played good enough, but the offense has played terrible. Three points against the Browns Is unacceptable no matter who is starting a quarterback. They’re holding on to Greg Roman which is an issue, but they hope getting Lamar Jackson back will jolt this offense. Roman has held Lamar back and they should get rid of Roan after this season.

The Ravens are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 37.5. Baltimore is -345 on the moneyline while the Falcons are +285.

Falcons vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.