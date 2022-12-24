How to watch Lions vs. Panthers via live stream in Week 16

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Lions are another one of those teams who have played their best football the past few weeks. Their offense has been electric for the majority of the season. Dan Campbell has earned the respect of his players and he should be there for the foreseeable future. This is a must win game for them and I would expect them to win handily.

It’s been a tough year for the Panthers, but that was expected when they fired Matt Rhule. The good thing is they have a great shot at getting one of the top two quarterbacks in this years draft which is needed. Quarterback has been a major issue there for the past few seasons, and they need the upgrade. Their defense is good enough to keep them in games, they just need the offense.

The Lions are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 43.5. Detroit is -150 on the moneyline while the Lions are +130.

Lions vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.