How to watch Seahawks vs. Chiefs via live stream in Week 16

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Losing Russell Wilson, everybody thought the Seahawks would be terrible this year. They actually were better without him and Geno Smith earned him a contract next season. The Seahawks will likely use their top pick from the Broncos on a quarterback, but Seattle has a big future. They've competed this season, but cooled off over the past few weeks.

The Chiefs are the team we all thought they were. They've been incredible offensively since Patrick Mahomes has been the starting quarterback. The Chiefs and Bills are the favorites in the AFC and we’ll likely see a matchup between the two in the playoffs. Everybody wants to see that game. The Chiefs are great and it will take a ton to beat them.

The Chiefs are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 48. Kansas City is -435 on the moneyline while the Seahawks are +350.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.