How to watch Giants vs. Vikings via live stream in Week 16

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Giants are sitting in a good spot to get in the playoffs after their big road win against the Washington Commanders last week. Brian Daboll has been great in his first year as head coach of the Giants. The players have enjoyed playing for him. The defense has been above average, while their offense has looked good with Saquon Barkley healthy.

It was insane watching the Vikings come from behind victory against the Colts last week. Kirk Cousins stepped up to lead the biggest comeback in NFL history with them down 33-0 at halftime. Justin Jefferson has emerged as the best wide receiver in the NFL. Their defense has had struggles, but they have the weapons offensively to compete with anyone in the NFL.

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 47.5. Minnesota is --170 on the moneyline while the Giants are +145.

Giants vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.