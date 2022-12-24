How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys via live stream in Week 16

FOX will be broadcasting Saturday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Philadelphia (13-1) is on the cusp of the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a tough 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears last week. Jalen Hurts rushed for three touchdowns to offset an inconsistent day in the air, but the effort may have come at a cost as his separated shoulder could force him to sit this game out. Wide receiver A.J. Brown had nine catches for 181 yards for the Eagles.

Dallas (10-4) had a 17-point lead on the Jacksonville Jaguars at one point in the second half, but the Jaguars rallied behind four touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence to tie the game at 34-34 and force overtime. The Cowboys had the ball in overtime but Dak Prescott threw an interception to Rayshawn Jenkins, who returned it for a touchdown and a 40-34 win.

The Cowboys are five-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 46. Dallas is -225 on the moneyline and Philadelphia is betting at +190.

Eagles vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.