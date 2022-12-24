How to watch Bills vs. Bears via live stream in Week 16

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Many people view the Bills as the Super Bowl favorite. What they have done this season is incredible. While their defense is competitive, their offense is one of the bets in the league. Injuries have put the defense back a bit, but it’s still been good. Josh Allen has been playing MVP-caliber football and that’s with him dealing with an elbow injury. Stefon Diggs has also been incredible.

The Bears seem to have finally found their franchise quarterback. They now just need to build around Simon the offensive line and with a true No. 1 wide receiver. Many criticized Justin Fields throughout the season, until his numbers started going up. he came in with a struggling offensive line and has already played for two coaches. He will be an elite quarterback in the near future.

The Bills are a nine-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 40.5. Buffalo is -410 on the moneyline while the Bears are +330.

Bills vs. Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.