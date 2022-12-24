How to watch Saints vs. Browns via live stream in Week 16

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium from Cleveland.

It has been a disappointing season for the Saints all year. They’ve dealt with a number of injuries and it’s been bad since Week 1. This is a rebuilding year for them, and hopefully they can turn things around next year. Dennis Allen had struggles as head coach in his first season, so it’ll be interesting to see if they stick with him next year.

The Browns still have a shot to make the playoffs somehow. Since Deshaun Watson has taken over, the Browns are 2-1 and are coming off a big divisional win against the Ravens. While they likely won't make the playoffs this year, they’re a team to watch out for next season. They’ll need improvements on their run defense, but they will be a competitor.

The Browns are a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 31.5. Cleveland is -165 on the moneyline while the Saints are +140.

Saints vs. Browns live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.