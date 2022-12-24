How to watch Bengals vs. Patriots via live stream in Week 16

CBS will be broadcasting Saturday’s NFL game between between Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Cincinnati (10-4) won its sixth straight game Sunday with a 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. The Bengals trailed 17-0 late in the first half against Buccaneers. Cincinnati rallied in the second half by forcing turnovers on five consecutive drives and scoring 34 straight points. The win put the Bengals in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

New England (7-7) played in one of the strangest NFL games of the season that resulted in a 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots rallied from a 17-3 deficit to take a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter. Derek Carr threw a game-tying touchdown pass to Keelan Cole with 32 seconds remaining. New England should have taken the game to overtime, but tried one of those crazy lateral plays to end the game and Jakobi Meyers made a bad lateral that Chandler Jones recovered for a 48-yard walk-off touchdown.

The Bengals will are 3.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cincinnati is -190 on the moneyline. The Patriots are betting at +160.

Bengals vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.