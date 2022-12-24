 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Texans vs. Titans via live stream in Week 16

We break down the schedule for Texans vs. Titans and how to watch in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

By DKNation Staff

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

CBS will be broadcasting Saturday’s NFL game between Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Houston (1-12-1) continued to put up a good fight against a superior team only for it to end in disappointment. The Texans led the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime and in the third quarter before battling to tie the game 24-24 to force overtime. But the Chiefs recovered a Davis Mills fumble in overtime and needed one play, a 26-yard run from Jerick McKinnon to win the game.

Tennessee (7-7) continued its up-and-down season with a 17-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Titans got a 100-yard game and a touchdown from Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill had a touchdown run to pull Tennessee to a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter. The Chargers got the ball last, however, and Cameron Dicker kicked a 43-yard field goal to win the game for Los Angeles.

The Titans are five-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 37. Tennessee is -240 on the moneyline and Houston is betting at +200.

Texans vs. Titans

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.
Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

