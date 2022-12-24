How to watch Commanders vs. 49ers via live stream in Week 16

CBS will be broadcasting Saturday’s NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Washington (7-6-1) is coming off of a crushing 20-12 Sunday night loss to the New York Giants. The Commanders had several opportunities to get a touchdown that would have put them in a position to tie, but a controversial illegal formation call on wide receiver Terry McLaurin nulllifed a Brian Robinson touchdown run. Despite the loss, Washington is in the No. 7 spot for the NFC playoffs.

San Francisco (10-4) took one step closer to clinching the NFC West and challenging the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed in the conference. The 49ers got two touchdown catches from tight end George Kittle in a 21-13 road win over the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday. Brock Purdy threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in his second NFL start.

The 49ers are seven-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 39. San Francisco is -340 on the moneyline and Washington is betting at +280.

Commanders vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.