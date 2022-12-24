Breaking down NFL weather for Chiefs vs. Seahawks in Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, Dec 24 with the game airing on FOX. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 10 points with the over/under set at 49.5.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally in fantasy football, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much. When it comes to betting, that impact comes primarily on the point total more than the spread or winners and losers.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Chiefs vs. Seahawks in Week 16

Forecast

This game will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The forecast calls for cold temps with some wind. The temperature will be around seven to 13 degrees during the game, but it will feel sub-zero temps due to the wind chill. Speaking of the wind, we are looking at about 13 mph winds throughout this game.

Fantasy/betting implications

As mentioned earlier in the article, the over/under is set at 49.5 total points. That’s the highest of all 10 games played on Saturday. While the conditions will be far from perfect, it shouldn’t deter you to utilize players from either side in fantasy football. The same can be said when looking to bet player props.