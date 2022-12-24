Breaking down NFL weather for Ravens vs. Falcons in Week 16

The Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons will take the field on Christmas Eve for a matchup starting at 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens are in a battle down the stretch for an AFC North title, while a run at the playoffs is unrealistic for Atlanta.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally in fantasy football, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much. When it comes to betting, that impact comes primarily on the point total more than the spread or winners and losers.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Ravens vs. Falcons in Week 16

Forecast

Saturday’s contest in Baltimore will be cold and slightly windy that could have somewhat of an impact on the game. There is expected to be a few afternoon clouds but mainly sunny with a high of 22 degrees. The winds will be moving from 10-20 MPH.

Fantasy/betting implications

The total for this game is all the way down to 35 in what is expected to be a cold, windy weekend across the NFL. Both passing games should be downgraded with the rushing attacks likely getting a boost in attempts. I’d say downgrade the kickers a bit, but I’m convinced Justin Tucker could nail a 50-yard field goal in a blizzard at this point.