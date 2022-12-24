Breaking down NFL weather for Titans vs. Texans in Week 16

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans in Week 16 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, Dec. 24 with the game airing on CBS. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Titans are favored by three points with the total set at 35.5.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally in fantasy football, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much. When it comes to betting, that impact comes primarily on the point total more than the spread or winners and losers.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Titans vs. Texans in Week 16

Forecast

Like most of the outdoor NFL games in Week 16, the Titans vs. Texans matchup will be cold and windy. The temperature for Nashville, TN will be around 13 degrees at kickoff with a 10-15 mph wind. The skies will be clear with no precipitation, but it will feel like 0-5 degrees over the course of the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

Both offenses have struggled at times this season, and these conditions won’t help. There’s a decent chance both sides lean a little more on their rushing attacks. The total already accounts for this while set at a low mark of 35.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The wind will be somewhat of a factor due to the cold temps, but it’s not enough to eliminate kickers and receivers from fantasy consideration.