What sports are on Christmas Eve?

It’s Christmas Eve and unlike the past few years, we have a ton of sports going on Saturday. In the past few years, there were less games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Christmas lands on the weekend, there’s plenty of NFL going on as well as other sports. Below we’re going to go over all the sports you can watch on Christmas Eve.

NFL schedule

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens (Sat) 1:00p (ET) FOX

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (Sat) 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears (Sat) 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns (Sat) 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs (Sat) 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (Sat) 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots (Sat) 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (Sat) 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers (Sat) 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (Sat) 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sat) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p NFLN

College football schedule

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m. ET ESPN

Other than football, there aren’t any NBA or NHL games scheduled for Christmas Eve. The NBA resumes play on Sunday with Christmas Day’s slate. The NHL has a holiday freeze that goes into effect on Friday, Dec. 23 and play resumes on Tuesday, Dec. 27.