Who is announcing Raiders-Steelers in Week 16 Christmas Eve game on NFL Network?

The Raiders and Steelers will hit the field for some Saturday Night Football on Christmas Eve.

By Erik Buchinger
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will close out Saturday’s filled NFL slate, and it will air on NFL Network. Rich Eisen will be on play-by-play with Kurt Warner providing color commentary, along with Steve Wyche and Allison Williams on he sideline.

Las Vegas will enter Saturday night’s contest with a 6-8 record coming off a miracle win over the New England Patriots 30-24 on a lateral gone wrong on the final play of the game. The Raiders are on a roll after winning four of their last five matchups. After a brutal start to the season, they are still alive for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC, but they need a lot to go right over the next three weeks.

Pittsburgh holds the same record as the Raiders after winning three of its last four games including last week’s 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers as Mitch Trubisky filled in with a strong performance. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to be back in the lineup after missing time with a concussion.

The Steelers are 2-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making the Raiders +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 38.

