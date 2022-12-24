Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 16, what it means for fantasy football, betting

Week 16 will be the worst weather for NFL football this season, with multiple games with highs much below freezing and winds possibly blustery in a few spots.

In the Week 16 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

This is the game we can actually feel good about lowering expectations for offenses. Often the weather could be a problem, but it also might not be. In Cleveland, it will be a problem. The forecast calls for a high near 12 degrees. Wind chill values will be as low as -24. Winds 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph.

Chicago will have a chance of flurries and areas of blowing snow. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 11. Wind chill values as low as -25 with wind 25 to 30 mph, and gusts as high as 40 mph. Yuck.

Pittsburgh will have high near 10 degrees which will start to fall as we head into this Saturday evening game.. Wind chill values as low as -28. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. These wind numbers could lessen a bit as we get into the later hours, but not by much. It’s going to be a game to watch from your warm living room.

Not as bad weather games

Baltimore will have mostly clear skies, with a high near 22 degrees. Wind chill values will hit as low as -5 degrees with wind 14 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph. This doesn’t sound pleasant, but the sustained winds of 14-16 mph is manageable. Comparatively, this game isn’t too bad all things considered.

Clear skies, with a high near 22 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -4 with wind 11 to 13 mph, and gusts as high as 25 mph. It won’t be pleasant, but I’m not overly concerned about the weather being a big impact on yards and scoring.

Clear skies with a high near 29 degrees. Wind speeds will be 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wind chill values could dip below zero. This will be another chilly game, but with winds not being crazy, I’d expect normal results

Nashville will be chilly with a high near 24, but winds will only be around 10 mph and there should be sunny skies.

Super chilly in Kansas City with a high of 16 degrees. Wind will be around 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Wind chill values should be between -7 and -17 degrees. Another frigid game, but they should be able to keep their offenses they way they like.

A 40 percent chance of showers in Miami. It will be cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a north wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Even down in Miami we can’t get away from the wind, but again, it’s not much over 20 mph, which is where we expect the wind to factor in.

Good weather games

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Mostly sunny in the Bay Area, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Perfect football weather.

It will be sunny, with a high near 80 in Los Angeles. Wind will be light, around 5 mph. Fans going to Soldier Field, look away!

Home sweet dome