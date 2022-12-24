 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Derrick Henry starts hot in quest to reach 200 rushing yards for 5th straight time vs. Texans

We track Derrick Henry’s fantasy football statistics in Week 16

By Chet Gresham Updated
&nbsp;Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans star running back Derrick Henry truly owns the Houston Texans, as he’s rushed for 200+ yards and multiple touchdowns in four-straight games. No running back has ever put up numbers like this against a signal team. We’ll keep track of where he stands on his road to yet another big game against the Texans.

He currently has six 200+ rushing yard games in his career, which he is now tied with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the all-time lead. Getting his 5th against the Texans would put him as the 200 yard king.

Derrick Henry stats vs. Texans in Week 16

End of 2nd quarter — Henry’s pace has slowed, as he now has 11 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for zero yards. He’s now on pace for 166 rushing yards.

End of 1st quarter — Henry at a nice 69 yards after one quarter. On track for 276 rushing yards a fourth of the way through.

1st quarter — After a late start due to rolling blackouts, Henry was able to rush for a 48-yard touchdown on the Titans second possession of the game. He sits at 3 carries for 55 yards and a TD, with one receptions for -5 yards.

