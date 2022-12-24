Greg Joseph nails 61-yard game-winning field goal to lift Vikings over Giants in Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings might be seen as an overachieving smoke and mirrors team with 11 wins on the season, but no one in Minneapolis is going to care about that at the moment. Greg Joseph, Minnesota’s kicker, has been delivering for his team all season and he stepped up again in Week 16 against the New York Giants. Joseph had no issues hitting a game-winning 61-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 27-24 win.

The Vikings remain in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC, and might catch a break with the Philadelphia Eagles missing star quarterback Jalen Hurts for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts might also be out in Week 17, so the Vikings do have a genuine chance at the No. 1 seed. Minnesota has found a winning formula at home despite advanced metrics not liking the Vikings, and the path is setting up well for this team as the regular season winds down.