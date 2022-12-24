 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas City Chiefs get Andy Reid a gift he’ll love for Christmas

The Chiefs head coach gets a perfect holiday gift from his team following another KC win on Saturday.

By Collin Sherwin

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp; Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has long been one of the more beloved figures in the league. Not just for his incredible success as head coach of two franchises, but a general gregariousness overall. Also his willingness to share his love of food. Oh, so much food.

Which is why when the Kansas City Chiefs decided to get Big Red a gift following KC’s 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, it could not have been more appropriate.

Everyone in the NFL gets free Nike shoes, but does everyone get a perfect medium-rare cheeseburger??

Reid’s love of lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57 and french fried potatoes goes back generations, from his 14-year tenure in Philly where he passed on the signature dish of cheesesteaks for cheeseburgers often.

Reid has been serving up cheeseburgers with the night-before team meal for over two decades, and is a true connoisseur of any combination of ground beef, bread, and a slice of dairy.

During this holiday season, may this be a reminder that gift giving can be so simple: Just get your loved ones something they’ll enjoy. Well done, KC Chiefs. It’s the thoughtfulness that counts.

