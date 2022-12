The Washington Commanders are in the playoff race, but an interception by Taylor Heinicke and a 30-14 deficit has Ron Rivera going back to Carson Wentz to try to spark some magic. There probably isn’t enough magic, even during the holidays, to bring this Commanders team back for a win, but they’ll give it a try.

Heinicke won the starting quarterback job while Wentz was out with a finger injury and has played well enough to win games and keep Washington squarely in the playoff hunt.