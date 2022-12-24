Eagles steal from charity as they compete for first round bye vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles are less than 10 minutes from securing home field advantage in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. And with a 13-1 record, they’ve even found the time to steal from the less fortunate this holiday season after DeVonta Smith’s go-ahead touchdown to give the Birds a 34-27 lead over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Eagles bank robbing celebration pic.twitter.com/WkFpj6lGdl — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 24, 2022

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner in Smith pulled on a ski mask and started unloading presents almost immediately after his second score of the game, with an assist from co-conspirator Quez Watkins. And has been the case all season, the offensive line was supporting the stars effectively.

It’s the best use of the Salvation Army bin since Zeke Elliott several years ago after a Cowboys TD.

Dallas came back to tie the game at 34, and we’ll see if backup quarterback Gardner Minshew can lead the Eagles down the field one more time to ice one of the better NFL games of the season so far.