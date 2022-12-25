Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 16?

The Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 25 in Glendale. The game will air on NBC.

The Christmas night matchup sees Tom Brady’s Bucs attempt to pull themselves out of a two-game losing streak that has left them hanging by a thread onto the top spot in the NFC South. The Bucs took an early lead against the Bengals in the first half last week, but ultimately got blown out in the second half, which saw Cincinnati outscore them 31-6 over two quarters.

The Cardinals have lost their last four, most recently falling to the Broncos. With Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy both injured, third-string Trace McSorley will be starting for Arizona this Sunday.

The Bucs enter as 7.5-point favorites, with the total set at 40.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bucs’ moneyline is set at -365, and the Cards’ moneyline is +300.