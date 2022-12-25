NFL weather forecast for Week 16 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. at State Farm Stadium. During a weekend that will see plenty of NFL teams take the field in below-zero temperatures, these two teams lucked out.

The weather in Glendale is forecasted to be in the high fifties throughout the game with clear skies, no chance of precipitation, and winds under five miles per hour — about as comfortable as it can get, and made all the more so by looking at other outdoor stadiums throughout the country.

State Farm Stadium has a retractable roof, so the game could be played entirely inside on Sunday.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers on Week 16 SNF

Forecast

59 degrees, Clear, 0% chance of rain, 2 MPH winds

Fantasy/betting implications

With the retractable roof and comfortable forecast, the weather won’t feed into fantasy or betting too much this weekend. In fact, it may give players an advantage in fantasy, if anything, over players who will be out in the cold.