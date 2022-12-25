How to watch Packers vs. Dolphins via live stream in Week 16

FOX will be broadcasting the first game on an NFL Christmas Day tripleheader between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Green Bay (6-8) finds itself on the outskirts of the playoff picture, but still in the discussion after a 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown while A.J. Dillon poached a couple of touchdowns to help someone advance in their fantasy football playoffs. A Christmad Day win over the Miami Dolphins would put the Packers firmly in the NFC Wild Card mix.

Miami (8-6) continues to hold a spot in the AFC Wild Card despite a 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Saturday. The Dolphins got a big game from running back Raheem Mostert (156 total yards) while Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill combined for 12 catches, 183 yards and two touchdowns. Miami lead 26-21 after three quarters, but the Bills rallied behind four touchdown passes from Josh Allen.

The Dolphins are four-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 49.5. Miami is -205 on the moneyline while Green Bay is betting at +175.

Packers vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.