How to watch Broncos vs. Rams via live stream in Week 16

CBS will be broadcasting the second game of the NFL’s Christmas Day tripleheader between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

With both teams at 4-10 and out of the playoff race, it’s time to play out the string. Denver earned a 24-15 home win over the Arizona Cardinals with Brett Rypien continuing to play for Russell Wilson (concussion symptoms). Running back Latavius Murray rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles lost to the Green Bay Packers, 24-12, in the second week of the Baker Mayfield experiment. Mayfield didn’t play poorly, but couldn’t hit anything down the field. throwing for just 111 yards. Cam Akers had 100 total yards and is a good late add if you need a late add for the fantasy football championship.

The Broncos are 2.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 36.5. Denver is -135 on the moneyline while Los Angeles is sitting at +115.

Broncos vs. Rams

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.