Who is announcing Sunday Night Football in Week 16 between the Bucs-Cardinals?

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 25 with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the field.

The Buccaneers are coming off a two-loss streak. Last week, they took an early lead against the Bengals, and it looked like they may have been coming out of the rut that they’ve found themselves in during the second half of the season, but Cincinnati came back to outscore them by 25 points in the final two quarters. The Bucs are holding onto the top spot in the NFC South at 6-8.

The Cardinals have already been eliminated from playoff contention after losing four games in a row. At 4-10, Arizona is short both their starting and backup quarterbacks, so third-string QB Trace McSorley will be the starter this weekend as they take on the Bucs.

The Buccaneers are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 40.5