How to watch Broncos-Rams Nickelodeon broadcast on Christmas Day

The Denver Broncos will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. This is the second of a three-game slate for Sunday in Week 16. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. An alternate broadcast will be held on Nickelodeon and is promised to be filled with wacky screen animations and plenty of slime.

The Broncos are expected to have Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton back healthy for this game. That should help their offense turn around against a tough Rams defense. Denver is coming off a win but had lost five straight games before that.

All of the goodwill that Baker Mayfield built in his comeback victory in his team debut has evaporated. His second appearance with the team in Week 15 fell well short of expectations, and Los Angeles picked up their seventh loss in their last eight games. Los Angeles is going to need to get creative to move the ball against Denver.

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

NFL Nickelodeon live stream link: Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Odds: DEN -165, LAR +140

This will be the third NFL broadcast ever held on Nickelodeon. The first saw the New Orleans Saints beat the Chicago Bears 21-9 in 2021. The second was held last year, and the San Francisco 49ers took down the Dallas Cowboys 23-17. The first two were Wild Card playoff games, while this is a regular season game. This broadcast is filled with humorous screen animations as well as slime when players break off big plays. Previous broadcasts have even had kids getting to interview some of the players on the field.