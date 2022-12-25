Who is announcing Packers-Dolphins on Christmas in Week 16?

The NFL has three games scheduled for Christmas Day, and it will start with the Green Bay Packers playing the Miami Dolphins on the road at 1:00 p.m. ET, and it will air on FOX. Joe Davis will be on play-by-play with Daryl Johnston providing color commentary and Pam Oliver on the sideline.

The Packers are coming off consecutive victories after knocking off the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 on Monday Night Football last week. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception, and Aaron Jones had a big game with 17 carries for 90 yards to go along with four catches for 36 yards and a score. Green Bay is now 6-8 and 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot heading into Week 16.

The Dolphins will look to end their losing streak at three games after a 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their last time out. Miami has a two-day rest advantage over the Packers with the luxury of returning home for this matchup. The Dolphins will head into this weekend’s slate of games holding onto the final spot in the AFC Wild Card.

The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, making the Packers +160 underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.