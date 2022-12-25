Who is announcing Broncos-Rams on Christmas in Week 16?

The second NFL game of Christmas Day will feature the Denver Broncos traveling to play the Los Angeles Rams at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the call. The game will also air on Nickelodeon with Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Young Dylan announcing the game.

The Broncos are heading toward the end of what has been a disappointing season in the first year with Russell Wilson at quarterback. Denver snapped a five-game losing streak in last week’s 24-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and will enter Sunday’s matchup with a 4-10 record.

The Rams hold the same record as the Broncos as they’ve struggled all year long the season after winning the Super Bowl. Los Angeles lost seven of its last eight games including a 24-12 defeat against the Green Bay Packers last week. Baker Mayfield is set to make his third consecutive start for the Rams after being picked up from the Carolina Panthers.

The Broncos are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 moneyline odds, making the Rams +135 underdogs. The over/under is set at 36.5.