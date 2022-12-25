Who will be the Dolphins QB in 2023 and beyond?

The Miami Dolphins just couldn’t do enough against the Green Bay Packers to come away with a win in Week 16. The Dolphins' offense started the scoring early, scoring 20 points in the first half. That is where their scoring stopped, as the second half saw a missed field goal and three interceptions by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami has been nothing, if not streaky this season. They have won three, lost three, won five and lost four on their way to an 8-7 record heading into Week 17. They are clinging to the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs but have to win to hold onto it.

There have been times that Tagovailoa has made it seem like he is the franchise guy, and others that show Miami should look for a new quarterback in the future. He did have the concussion that de-railed his season for a few weeks in Week 4 but was able to return in Week 7. Tagovailoa went into Week 16 with five interceptions on the year, but his three against Green Bay is concerning.

Tagovailoa has one more year on his current contract unless the Dolphins pick up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Due to tampering in the offseason, Miami is even more behind the 8-ball because they have been forced to forfeit their first-round pick. Their current quarterback room also has Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson in it. Bridgewater will be a free agent at the end of the season, but the former seventh-round pick Thompson will have three years left but doesn’t project as the team’s starter.

The Texans had expressed a prior interest in Tagovailoa and could use some of their draft capital from the Deshaun Watson deal to acquire him. Quarterback Tom Brady was linked to Miami during his brief retirement and will be a free agent after the 2022 season wraps up. Other upcoming free agents that Miami could look at signing in the offseason include Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Gardner Minshew or a reunion with Jacoby Brissett.