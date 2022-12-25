Rob Gronkowski back in the NFL as a rules elf [VIDEO]

If you wanted Rob Gronkowski back in the NFL, you got your wish on Sunday. During the Nickelodeon stream for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams broadcast, Gronkowski appeared on screen donning an elf costume. He appeared to explain to viewers what a holding penalty was.

Gronkowski can now add this to his laundry list of activities post-retirement, including being involved in the WWE, a spokesperson for USAA and a pre-game analyst for Fox.