Rob Gronkowski back in the NFL as a rules elf [VIDEO]

Gronk is back in the NFL and made a surprise appearance during the Nickelodeon Christmas game.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Rob Gronkowski attends the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

If you wanted Rob Gronkowski back in the NFL, you got your wish on Sunday. During the Nickelodeon stream for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams broadcast, Gronkowski appeared on screen donning an elf costume. He appeared to explain to viewers what a holding penalty was.

Gronkowski can now add this to his laundry list of activities post-retirement, including being involved in the WWE, a spokesperson for USAA and a pre-game analyst for Fox.

