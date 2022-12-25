Steelers-Ravens flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 17

The Week 17 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens has been moved to the Sunday night slot on January 1, and the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will be shifted to the afternoon slot.

The Steelers and Ravens will kick off in Baltimore at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Rams and Chargers will begin at 4:25 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are eliminated from playoff contention already, while the Chargers are in the hunt for a wild card.

The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot, while the Steelers are hanging onto playoff contention by a thread. Lamar Jackson could potentially return to the field this weekend after missing several weeks with a knee injury, but since Baltimore has their playoff spot already set, they may choose to rest him for another week to ensure his health for January.