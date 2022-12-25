Who won NVP for the Broncos-Rams Week 16 game

The Denver Broncos took on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the NFL season. While the game aired on CBS, there was also a broadcast on Nickelodeon. With the game getting out of hand early, the Nick stream continued to entertain with guest interviews and plenty of slime.

Baker Mayfield has won the NVP Award for this game. Mayfield finished 24 for 28 passing for 230 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He has now played in three games for the Rams. In the first, he led a final drive comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was on the losing end of a game against the Green Bay Packers last week. Now, he is the NVP. Mayfield got 48% of the vote.

As the Nickelodeon broadcasts have become sort of a tradition over the last three seasons, a new award has been developed. After the game, there is a player that is awarded the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) Award. This award is decided by fan vote during the broadcast.

The NVP has been awarded twice during these Nickelodeon broadcasts. Mitchell Trubisky took home the award in 2021, even with his team losing to the New Orleans Saints. In 2022, Dak Prescott also won the award even though the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Each of the prior games were Wild Card games, while this season’s game is a regular season game. The concept and award have become so popular that the NFL developed a weekly NFL Slimetime show that awards an NVP each week of the regular season, and that has been held throughout the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons.