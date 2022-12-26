Chargers vs. Colts: How to watch Week 16 Monday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

Los Angeles (8-6) was able to solidify its position in the AFC Wild Card race with a tough 17-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. Justin Herbert threw a couple of interceptions, but still finished with over 300 yards and drove the Chargers in position to kick a game-winning field goal. Kansas City has clinched the AFC West, so Los Angeles can focus solely on positioning in the Wild Card.

Indianapolis (4-9-1) saw its season a in nutshell Saturday when the Colts stormed out to a 33-0 halftime lead over the Minnesota Vikings, but lost 39-36 in overtime. Quarterback Matt Ryan will take the heat from the loss and will be benched for Nick Foles this weekend.

The Chargers are 4.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 46. Los Angeles is -225 on the moneyline while Indianapolis is sitting at +190.

Chargers vs. Colts

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: TEAM -XXX, TEAM +XXX

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.