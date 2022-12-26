Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 16?

Week 16 of the NFL wraps up on Monday night when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Indianapolis to take on the the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Heading into the season, there were much higher expectations for this game. Many thought both these teams would be playoff contenders, but that isn't the case anymore. The Colts have had serious issues offensively and are now without Jonathan Taylor for the rest of the season. The Chargers got off to a rough start, but have really turned things around. Their passing offense has looked great with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen on the field.

The Chargers are set as a 4-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -215 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Colts sit at +185 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 45.5.