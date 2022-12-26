 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 17

The AFC East is working its way through Week 16. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 17.

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball during the second half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The AFC East has wrapped its games for Week 16 of the NFL season. It remains a competitive division, but the Buffalo Bills are once again the division champs. All four teams gave each other trouble at times earlier in the season, but the Bills handled their business in the back of the season. The remaining three teams are all left competing for a wild card berth.

The New York Jets started the week off with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. It didn’t eliminate them from playoff contention, but it dropped them in the wild card race.

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills survived the windy winter weather and defeated the Chicago Bears. That allowed them to formally clinch the division. At the same time, the New England Patriots fell at home to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up the AFC East action with a loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Miami remains in the final wild card berth, but the Patriots and Jets are both nipping at their heels.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings and each team’s opponent in Week 17. Division title odds are off the board at DraftKings Sportsbook now that Buffalo has clinched.

2022 AFC East standings

AFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 17
AFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 17
Buffalo Bills 12-3 @ CIN -240 OTB
Miami Dolphins 8-7 @ NE +475 OTB
New England Patriots 7-8 vs. MIA +500 OTB
New York Jets 7-8 @ SEA +2800 OTB

