NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 17

The AFC East has wrapped its games for Week 16 of the NFL season. It remains a competitive division, but the Buffalo Bills are once again the division champs. All four teams gave each other trouble at times earlier in the season, but the Bills handled their business in the back of the season. The remaining three teams are all left competing for a wild card berth.

The New York Jets started the week off with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. It didn’t eliminate them from playoff contention, but it dropped them in the wild card race.

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills survived the windy winter weather and defeated the Chicago Bears. That allowed them to formally clinch the division. At the same time, the New England Patriots fell at home to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up the AFC East action with a loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Miami remains in the final wild card berth, but the Patriots and Jets are both nipping at their heels.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings and each team’s opponent in Week 17. Division title odds are off the board at DraftKings Sportsbook now that Buffalo has clinched.