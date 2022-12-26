NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 17

The Bengals and Ravens have now both clinched a spot in the playoffs following Week 16. With a Bengals victory over the Patriots and a Jets loss, Baltimore secured their spot after beating the Falcons on Saturday.

Cincinnati remains in the top spot in the AFC North and currently holds the third seed in the conference. They face the Bills in Week 17, which opens the door for them to climb into the No. 2 spot, and maybe even the No. 1 spot if the Chiefs stumble.

The Browns were eliminated from playoff contention after a 17-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The Steelers did their part with a victory over the Raiders on Saturday night to stay on the very edge of eligibility. The Dolphins loss on Sunday means Pittsburgh lives to fight another week.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 17.