NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 17

The AFC South is working its way through Week 16. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 17.

By grace.mcdermott
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Jaguars pulled ahead to overtake the top spot in the AFC South after a big win over the New York Jets on Saturday of Week 16. The Titans were shocked in a loss to the Houston Texans. The Jags and Titans both sit at 7-8, with Jacksonville holding the head-to-head advantage after a Week 14 win.

It’s a tight race at the top, but the Texans and Indianapolis Colts have already been eliminated from playoff contention. No matter what happens for the Titans and the Jags this coming week, the Week 18 matchup between the two will determine which team wins the division. While both technically could qualify as a wild card with a loss, the possibility of both teams making the playoffs is not very likely at this point. The division title will be on the line when they likely face off on Sunday Night Football to close out the 2022-23 regular season.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 17.

2022 AFC South standings

AFC South Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 16 Week 16
Jacksonville Jaguars 7-8 @ HOU +750 +125 -225
Tennessee Titans 7-8 vs. DAL +175 -150 +175
Indianapolis Colts 4-9-1 @ NYG -130 +10000 OTB
Houston Texans 2-12-1 vs. JAX +3000 OTB OTB

